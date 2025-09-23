Trump targets the United Nations and casts himself as peacemaker in UN speech

US President Donald Trump railed against the United Nations and cast himself as a leader who stopped “un-endable wars,” in his first speech to the UN since 2020.

Addressing world leaders at the UN’s 80th anniversary on Tuesday, Trump undermined the organization’s relevance in stopping seven global conflicts he claimed to have ended himself.

Trump also used the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine to take jabs at allies: He accused Europe of funding Russia’s war by buying Russian energy, and criticized Western nations that recognized a Palestinian state, calling it a “reward” for Hamas.

Trump called for an immediate end to the Gaza war and the release of Israeli hostages, but did not mention Israel’s military onslaught in Gaza City or the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.