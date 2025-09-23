Trump says Ukraine can win back all its territory held by Russia

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that enter their airspace and that Ukraine could win back all of its territory from Russia.

The remarks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly marked an “extraordinary 180-degree shift” in his position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Axios wrote, and suggest that Trump is finally coming to terms with the failure of his diplomatic overtures to Moscow, Politico said.

But Trump also appeared to be washing his hands of the war, analysts noted: He pledged no new direct aid for Kyiv, instead saying the EU will need to help Ukraine. “In any event, I wish both countries well,” Trump said, referring to Russia and Ukraine.