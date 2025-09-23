Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Israel presses further into Gaza City as world leaders gather

Sep 23, 2025, 6:46am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People fleeing Gaza City.
Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Israeli tanks pressed further into Gaza City as global leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly where the war will take center stage.

Critics said Israel’s incursion into the strip’s biggest city — which has already forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee — threatened to aggravate one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises: The Hamas-run health ministry said Gaza’s remaining hospitals would be forced to shut down if a fuel shortage wasn’t addressed.

The advance comes hours before US President Donald Trump is set to present the principles for peace and post-war governance in Gaza to the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other Arab nations, Axios reported.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD