Drone sightings in Norway and Denmark put Europe on alert

Drone sightings closed airports in Norway and Denmark, with Europe already on alert after airspace violations by Russian aircraft.

Two or three large drones hovered over Copenhagen Airport for hours, and the Danish prime minister said she could not “rule out” Russian involvement. Russian drones and fighter jets have flown over Estonian, Polish, and Romanian territory in recent days.

NATO has pledged increased defenses in the wake of the violations and vowed further cooperation with Ukraine, which has developed cheap anti-air weapons to bring down inexpensive drones. The Polish foreign minister told Moscow: “If another missile or aircraft enters our space,” it might be shot down, so “please don’t come here to whine about it.”