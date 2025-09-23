Events Email Briefings
Dandy podcast injects silly escapism into ‘old-world gentility’

Sep 23, 2025, 12:58pm EDT
YouTube profile image for “A Dose of Dandy.”
A Dose of Dandy/YouTube

A new podcast offers listeners the opportunity to enhance their everyday lives with a bit of foppish indulgence.

Hosted by Nicolas Fairford and Nathan Rollinson — two young male Instagram personalities turned docents to life’s finer things — A Dose of Dandy finds the pair of Edinburgh-based Brits discussing the elegant charms of tweed and tulips, and giving budget-friendly tips for refreshing a stale wardrobe.

It may not be to everyone’s tastes, but “for those who covet the accoutrements of old-world gentility, it will no doubt offer the purest, silliest escapism,” the Financial Times wrote.

Brendan Ruberry
