Dandy podcast injects silly escapism into ‘old-world gentility’

A new podcast offers listeners the opportunity to enhance their everyday lives with a bit of foppish indulgence.

Hosted by Nicolas Fairford and Nathan Rollinson — two young male Instagram personalities turned docents to life’s finer things — A Dose of Dandy finds the pair of Edinburgh-based Brits discussing the elegant charms of tweed and tulips, and giving budget-friendly tips for refreshing a stale wardrobe.

It may not be to everyone’s tastes, but “for those who covet the accoutrements of old-world gentility, it will no doubt offer the purest, silliest escapism,” the Financial Times wrote.