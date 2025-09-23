Washington’s tariffs on aluminum imports will not incentivize Alcoa to invest in the US even as the company pulls back from expansion in Canada, the company’s chief executive said in an interview.

Bill Oplinger’s remarks point to the potential long-term fallout of Trump administration duties on steel and aluminum: The US is not only the metals producer’s largest market, Canada is among its biggest production sites. And while the green energy transition has driven increased demand for aluminum, a necessary component for solar panels as well as electric vehicles, but supply concerns are mounting. Indeed, several mining firms are weighing whether to make additional investments in their operations, worried about uncertain demand in the world’s biggest economy.

“Tariffs can change very quickly, and therefore we don’t make an investment in the US based on a tariff,” Oplinger said. “Conversely… we are slowing down investments in Canada based on the fact that tariffs weren’t being covered by the price.”

He added: “Our belief is that ultimately, tariff price on aluminum in the US has to put pressure on our customers.”