US moves to ban Chinese software in vehicles

The Biden administration announced plans to ban Chinese software from being used inside cars that connect to the internet Monday.

”Many of these technologies collect large volumes of information on drivers... for that reason, connected vehicles and the technology they use bring new vulnerabilities and threats, especially in the case of vehicles or components developed in the P.R.C. and other countries of concern,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press conference.

It’s the latest limitation of Chinese technology being used in the US, as Washington tries to draw a “digital iron curtain” across any security vulnerabilities Beijing might seek to exploit in the future, The New York Times noted.