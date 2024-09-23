US averts funding shutdown as spending deal reached

Leaders in the US Congress announced they had agreed to a spending deal that would stave off a government shutdown until after the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The short-term plan would maintain government funding at current levels until Dec. 20 — House Speaker Mike Johnson dropped a GOP demand for people registering to vote to provide proof of citizenship, to get the deal through. The spending bill will include an additional $231 million for the Secret Service, which has come under lawmakers’ scrutiny following the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump.

The House is likely to vote on the bill Wednesday, setting the stage for the battle over spending to resume just before the holidays.