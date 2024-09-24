Trump hack continued into last week

The alleged Iranian hack of Donald Trump’s orbit continued at least until mid-September and may be ongoing, a document the hackers shared with a progressive publication reveals.

Iranian authorities have denied any involvement in the efforts to leak internal documents from Trump’s campaign, which have reportedly been sent to major US publications including Politico and The New York Times, and to the Biden campaign. But the campaign and outside analysts have blamed the hack on the Iranians, who have ample reasons for hostility to the former president and also allegedly plotted his assassination.

The publisher of the newsletter Popular Information, Judd Legum, writes this morning that a source under the name “Robert” shared a set of documents with him. Those included a research dossier on JD Vance matching other publications’ descriptions of the hacked material.

AD

But the leak also included a legal letter to The New York Times complaining about an article that raised questions about the validity of Trump’s image as a successful businessman.

The letter was dated Sept. 15. While the letter has not been published anywhere online, a person at the Times confirmed to Semafor it had been sent with that date.

The date on the letter indicates that the hack is larger and more recent than previously reported — and may still be underway.

AD

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung didn’t comment on the widening breach but said the hack indicates that Iran “is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Donald J. Trump.”