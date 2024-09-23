Telegram will provide user data to authorities if requested in major policy change

Telegram will now provide authorities with user data, including individuals’ phone numbers and IP addresses, in response to valid legal requests, CEO Pavel Durov said Monday.

The major shift in the app’s terms of service comes as Durov faces charges in France for refusing to cooperate with law enforcement investigating criminal activity on the messaging platform. Writing on Telegram, Durov said the changes “should discourage criminals” from abusing the app, adding that the app will begin using artificial intelligence and human moderators to prevent problematic content from appearing in its search results.