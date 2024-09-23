Russia targets exiled citizens

Russia is quietly targeting exiled citizens across the world in a repression campaign that deserves more global attention, an investigative reporter for Meduza argued in The New York Times. Moscow began targeting high-profile opposition figures and journalists after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but low-profile Russian dissenters, from school teachers to toy shop owners, have also been surveilled or kidnapped in several countries.

“The Kremlin is hunting down ordinary people across the world, and nobody seems to care,” Lilia Yapparova wrote. Host countries are often complicit, she noted, and there is a lack of protection for Russians abroad. “The greatest danger,” Yapparova warned, “is that the world forgets altogether about these people — and why they left their country in the first place.”