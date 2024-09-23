Myanmar civil war threatens key China trade route

Myanmar’s bloody civil war is obstructing Beijing’s plans for a major trade route, the BBC reported, obstructing construction efforts and putting the key economic project at risk.

The Chinese-Myanmar Economic Corridor was intended to give Myanmar access to global markets via the Indian Ocean, uplifting the impoverished nation as well as supporting China’s investments in energy and the mining of lucrative rare earth minerals.

But in the three years since a 2021 coup removed Myanmar’s elected leader, the ruling military junta has lost control of much of the country putting the multibillion-dollar project at risk.

