Japan fires flares against Russian military aircraft incursion for the first time

The News
Japan’s Self Defense Force dispatched jets and fired flares at a Russian military aircraft that breached Japanese airspace Monday.
The incident marks the first time that Japan’s Self Defense Force has used flares to respond to a violation of its airspace, a government spokesperson said, with the flares fired on the Russian patrol plane’s third violation after it seemingly ignored multiple radio warnings.
Japan’s defense minister said the incidents suggested Russia and China are taking part in previously announced joint military exercises, The Associated Press noted.
Know More
The incursion comes a month after Tokyo accused Chinese military planes of violating Japanese airspace for the first time and a day after Russian and Chinese warships were noted sailing near the country’s northern coasts.
Japanese lawmakers have “expressed grave concerns over Beijing’s further strengthening cooperation with Russia,” The Diplomat wrote. In July, Tokyo warned Japan was facing its “most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II,” adding that there is increasing possibility of a similar escalation to Russia’s Ukraine invasion occurring in East Asia.