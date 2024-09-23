Japan fires flares against Russian military aircraft incursion for the first time

Japan’s Self Defense Force dispatched jets and fired flares at a Russian military aircraft that breached Japanese airspace Monday.

The incident marks the first time that Japan’s Self Defense Force has used flares to respond to a violation of its airspace, a government spokesperson said, with the flares fired on the Russian patrol plane’s third violation after it seemingly ignored multiple radio warnings.

Japan’s defense minister said the incidents suggested Russia and China are taking part in previously announced joint military exercises, The Associated Press noted.