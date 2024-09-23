Israel warns Lebanon civilians to evacuate from Hezbollah areas

The Israeli military advised Lebanese residents to “immediately” evacuate from areas used by Hezbollah on Monday, as it launched extensive air strikes against locations used by the group.

The Israeli announcement follows widespread page and walkie-talkie attacks last week on Hezbollah’s communication networks, a deadly Friday airstrike in Beirut where Hezbollah leaders were meeting, and intensified cross-border exchanges between the two sides over the weekend.

The intensifying violence raised concerns about an all-out regional war, with the European Union calling for an urgent ceasefire.