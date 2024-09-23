Iran’s Guards ban personal devices after Hezbollah pager explosions

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard ordered its members to stop using pagers and other personal communication devices amid fears that recent explosions targeting Hezbollah members’ pagers and walkie talkies may be part of a larger operation aimed at Tehran and its proxies in the Middle East.

The precision and scale of the attacks in Lebanon last week underscore the vulnerabilities of personal communication devices, a security expert wrote in a New York Times essay — ranging from cyberattacks to law enforcement and government actors making compromised devices distributed to unknowing targets, as Hezbollah has accused Israel of doing.