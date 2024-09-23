India’s Modi emphasizes diaspora’s growing influence in US

Though many foreign leaders are tensely watching the US presidential election, one country is confident its ties to Washington are on the upswing regardless of who wins: India.

US politicians across party lines have prized improved ties to New Delhi, and India has fitfully grown closer to Washington as its relations with China have worsened. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden over the weekend and is expected to meet with ex-President Donald Trump this week. “We are pretty agnostic,” India’s former top diplomat told the Asia Society’s podcast, referring to the outcome of November’s election.

On Sunday, Modi spoke at a rally for Indian Americans in New York, emphasizing their influence ahead of the US presidential election, while officials announced a new US-India semiconductor plant.