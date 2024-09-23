76-year-old Black quilter featured in first gallery

A 76-year-old Black quilter in the US is using her first gallery show to tell stories that are increasingly forbidden. At a time when 30 US states have restricted the teaching of Black history, Carolyn Mazloomi’s quilts depict figures such as Billie Holiday and James Baldwin to invoke themes of systemic racism and inspire social change.

“We all as human beings have a relationship with the cloth,” Mazloomi, whose work is on show at the Claire Oliver Gallery, told Artnet. “It is the first thing we’re swathed in at birth. It’s the last thing that touches our body upon our death… Because people are familiar with cloth, it’s an easy way to tell very difficult stories.”