Why Trump welcomes this government shutdown fight

President Donald Trump rarely embraces a battle where he’s not the aggressor. The government shutdown fight is an exception to that rule.

Six years ago, Trump picked an unwinnable brawl over border wall funding, declaring that “I’ll be the one to shut it down. I’ll take the mantle.” The result was the longest partial government shutdown in US history.

This time around, he’s in a wildly different position — lobbying for the status quo, in part because the Republican Congress has already given him everything he wants.

And it’s Democrats who are now driving a strategy that could end in a shutdown over the extension of expiring insurance subsidies and reversal of Trump-backed Medicaid cuts. Trump is digging in because he knows a shutdown is “a misery march,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

“He’s recognizing the Democrats really don’t have enough leverage here to convince the American people that we should shut the government down,” Capito added.

AD

It’s a strange position for a president who spent much of his first term picking fights with Congress that he couldn’t win. Trump gets his way far more often from this Republican Congress, which means he’s entering the current cliff with more confidence.

He can embrace a simple stopgap funding bill without making big demands because he’s already gotten what he wanted from the recent party-line tax-cuts law, including border wall and immigration funding, a military spending boost, and a $5 trillion debt ceiling hike.

Should Washington tip into a shutdown, Trump’s fusillades against Democrats will be a welcome diversion from the Epstein case, a weakening economy, and other pressure points.

AD

“The president is not going to negotiate from a position of weakness,” said Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio. “We passed ‘one big beautiful bill’ to avoid [Democrats] being able to hold this hostage.”

Democrats believe Trump would attack them no matter what and see reducing health care costs as a uniting issue to fight for, so they see little downside to what’s coming. Some Republicans see the shutdown impasse as a gift.

One GOP aide said a shutdown would be “a distraction from Epstein” and a reminder that “we’re no longer the only team that eats its own.” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Democrats are “underestimating” what Trump would do during a shutdown.

AD

One of the two Democrats currently defying party leaders on a shutdown agrees with them.

“They’re begging us to shut it down. That’s a honey trap,” said Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. By making health care funding their “red line,” Fetterman added, Democratic leaders have “effectively just painted themselves into their corner.”

Despite some polls showing the public would blame the party in power for a shutdown this fall, Trump is betting that he can frame the public debate around Democrats’ demands — and their readiness to risk the type of shutdown that many of them have opposed in the past.

A senior White House official told Semafor that in the administration’s view, “the aggressor ultimately is blamed by the American public for a shutdown.”

“And what you’re seeing here with the Democrats is, they have put down a very clear proposal, which establishes them conclusively as the aggressor here,” the official added, citing Democrats’ spending bill to reverse health care cuts and those expiring subsides.

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., a friend of Fetterman’s, said the Pennsylvanian had a point about leverage but argued that Trump’s opposition to a shutdown rings false given his unilateral spending cuts.

“I think he wants to shut down,” Welch said of the president.