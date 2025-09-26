Saudis cool on Western college degrees as local options rise

Saudis once saw Western degrees as a ticket to success. That calculus is fast changing.

Students from the kingdom are increasingly turning away from US universities in particular, put off by a mix of hostile immigration policies, concerns over gun violence, and the kingdom’s own push to grow its domestic education sector. Many are also drawn to staying home during a period of rapid transformation, where teenagers are trying to “Make Arabic Cool Again” and enjoying freedoms that Saudis once had to travel abroad to find.

Saudi Arabia will need to increase higher education capacity by 40% by 2030 (more than 60% of Saudis are under the age of 30), and to help meet that demand, the government has held discussions with universities in the US, Australia, Spain, and some Asian countries to bring campuses to the kingdom, an official at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) — which is tasked with developing the capital and enhancing education across the kingdom — told Semafor.

Private investors are also eyeing the space, aiming to replicate peers in the Gulf. Abu Dhabi has New York University, Qatar’s Education City hosts Cornell, Carnegie Mellon, and Georgetown, and Dubai plans to open an outpost of the University of Pennsylvania’s medical school in 2027. Riyadh is positioning itself as the next hub.

While Saudis students will make up the bulk of future demand, foreign students may also help fill classrooms. With more expats moving to Saudi Arabia, many families would consider branches of US and European universities, said the RCRC official, who declined to be named because she wasn’t authorized to speak to the press. Keeping more consumer spending in the kingdom is an important element of Saudi’s economic diversification strategy.