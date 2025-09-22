Nvidia announces $100 billion OpenAI investment

Nvidia will invest $100 billion in OpenAI to fund the buildout of data centers, tying the world’s most valuable company to the world’s leading AI startup.

The partnership, which will allow the ChatGPT-maker to use Nvidia’s chips to power its AI capabilities, is the latest indication of the “wild financial figures being tossed around in the world of artificial intelligence,” The New York Times wrote, as AI firms hunt for the massive computing power needed in their battle for dominance.

Bets on AI from investors and tech giants have helped sustain US market momentum, but analysts warn that the aggressive spending could come back to hurt companies if the AI boom goes bust.