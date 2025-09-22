Netanyahu rejects Western nations’ recognition of Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a Palestinian state “will not happen,” responding to moves by several Western nations.

Australia, Canada, and the UK recognized Palestinian statehood over the weekend, with France expected to follow suit Monday ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York. But the announcements — which the US rejected as “performative” — are unlikely to change much.

Israel has vowed to carry on its Gaza City offensive, which has already displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Meanwhile, there is little support among Israelis and Palestinians for a two-state solution: Polls show that both see themselves as “victims of the other side’s inhumanity,” the BBC reported.