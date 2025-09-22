Events Email Briefings
Kenya Airways COO urges airline partnerships

Sep 22, 2025, 9:14am EDT
Kenya Airways planes in Nairobi.
Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images

Kenya Airways’ chief operating officer said the airline was looking to deepen international partnerships as part of its growth plans.

Speaking at an aviation event in Kigali, George Kamal said Kenya Airways — the fourth-largest airline on the continent by available seats and miles covered — is partnering with Qatar Airways to increase its number of flights to and from Doha, Aviation Week Network reported. The Kenyan airline is looking for additional partners in West and southern Africa after a deal with South African Airways fell through earlier this month.

Cooperation within Africa’s airspace remains a long-term challenge. Airlines must adhere to national restrictions, which limit commercial flights between their home nation and other countries. The result is that a large number of airlines rely on foreign operators and connections in hubs like Paris, Doha, and Istanbul for intra-African journeys as well as for the upkeep of their fleet.

A chart showing the total passenger capacity for flights starting in Africa, by destination, for Sept. 2024.
Paige Bruton
