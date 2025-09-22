The Republican-led House Committee on Homeland Security is probing a handful of social media companies following reports that Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer spent large swaths of time online and confessed the attack to friends on Discord, the committee exclusively told Semafor.

In identical letters sent Monday to the CEOs of Discord, Twitch, Reddit, and to the chief operating officer of Microsoft-owned GitHub — copies of which were viewed by Semafor — the committee asked for documents and explanations for how they monitor and flag extremist content, share threats with law enforcement, and audit their platforms for vulnerabilities.

Communications platforms, “while serving as essential tools for legitimate privacy and free expression, have also been exploited to further extremist agendas,” wrote cosigners Reps. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., and August Pfluger, R-Texas, who chair the Homeland Security Committee and intelligence subcommittee, respectively. Two House Democrats were also copied on the letters.

The inquiry challenges the extent to which social media companies are responsible when users engage with and confess to violence online. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields platforms from liability for what users post, leaving victims and their families with limited legal footing against them. Instead, pressure for companies to boost moderation efforts and report suspicious content has largely risen from Congress and the public.

“Lone wolf actors inspired by content shared online by extremist groups, often espousing radical ideologies, present significant challenges for law enforcement agencies, particularly as digital platforms can provide a hidden breeding ground for encouraging and coordinating acts of violence,” Garbarino said in an emailed statement to Semafor. “The public and private sectors must work together to remain vigilant in this evolving threat landscape.”