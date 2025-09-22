Brazil protests over Bolsonaro immunity proposal

Tens of thousands of people protested across Brazil against a proposed law that would grant former President Jair Bolsonaro immunity following his coup conviction.

Though the Senate is unlikely to pass it, the bill prompted widespread protests in Latin America’s largest economy, underscoring the deep divisions in Brazilian politics with presidential elections due next year.

Earlier this month, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced the rightist Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup following his 2023 election loss. The plan allegedly included the assassination of his successor, as well as a court minister.

“We came very close to a coup by Bolsonaro,” one demonstrator told Reuters. “I never imagined we would be so close to another dictatorship.”