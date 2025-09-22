Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Brazil protests over Bolsonaro immunity proposal

Sep 22, 2025, 7:06am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Protesters in Brazil.
Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Tens of thousands of people protested across Brazil against a proposed law that would grant former President Jair Bolsonaro immunity following his coup conviction.

Though the Senate is unlikely to pass it, the bill prompted widespread protests in Latin America’s largest economy, underscoring the deep divisions in Brazilian politics with presidential elections due next year.

Earlier this month, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced the rightist Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup following his 2023 election loss. The plan allegedly included the assassination of his successor, as well as a court minister.

“We came very close to a coup by Bolsonaro,” one demonstrator told Reuters. “I never imagined we would be so close to another dictatorship.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD