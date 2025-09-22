Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Principals newsletter icon
From Semafor Principals
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Americans think UN is doing a poor job, poll shows

Sep 22, 2025, 5:34am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The United Nations HQ
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s criticism of the United Nations is in line with US public opinion.

As the global body prepares to welcome world leaders to New York this week, new Gallup polling shows that only 32% of American adults believe the UN is doing a good job attempting to solve global issues, while 63% rate its performance as poor.

Republicans view the UN much more negatively than Democrats, with three-quarters saying the body is performing poorly. At the same time, Americans still see value in the institution as the world grapples with wars in Ukraine and Gaza and other crises. Six in 10 US adults say the UN plays a necessary role in the world, while eight in 10 believe that the US should remain a member of the body. Trump will address the UN on Tuesday.

Morgan Chalfant
AD