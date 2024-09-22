Ukraine’s Zelenksyy to visit Pennsylvania ammunition factory

The News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy kicks off a US trip Sunday by visiting a Pennsylvania ammunition factory that supplies critical munitions for the Ukrainian troops.
His visit comes as Kyiv continues to pressure the US and other Western allies to authorize the use of their long-range weapons to strike deep within Russia, a move that Russian President Vladamir Putin has warned would put Moscow “at war” with NATO.
At one point in the war, Ukraine was firing as many as 8,000 of the Pennsylvania-made shells per day, Politico reported, enough to briefly raise concern that the US’ defense stockpiles may not be robust enough to support another potential conflict, prompting a ramp up in production.
Zelenskyy will also meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump this week, as both candidates for the presidency ramp up their own campaigning in Pennsylvania, a pivotal battleground state. Harris’ campaign has sought to target the state’s Polish American community, hoping to capitalize on their general “animosity toward Russia and on Trump’s hesitancy to back Ukraine,” The Associated Press reported.