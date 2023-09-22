India’s historic Women’s Reservation Bill may take several years to implement

Karina Tsui

/

Indian lawmakers passed a landmark bill that would allocate a third of seats for women in its lower house of Parliament and state assemblies.

The passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill was widely hailed as a historic move in the fight for gender representation in the world’s largest democracy and was seen as a boost for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 elections.

However, the bill can be implemented only after the completion of much-delayed country-wide census, and subsequently a redrawing of electoral constituencies — a process that could take several more years.

— Tasneem Nashrulla contributed to this report.