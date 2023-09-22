Republicans know an auto strike is bad for Biden. They’re split on how to respond.

As the United Automobile Workers’ strike entered its second week, and expanded to 20 states, Republicans were divided on how much support to show for the labor union, but united on who to blame.

“If you take a look at what they’re doing with electric cars, electric cars are going to be made in China,” Donald Trump said in a Sunday interview with NBC News.

Trump didn’t take a position on the strike itself; other candidates did. By Friday morning, the GOP field fit into one camp that was largely critical of the UAW and President Biden’s support for organized labor, and another, larger camp arguing that delivering for workers meant abandoning the administration’s push for electric vehicles.

Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Doug Burgum led with criticism of the unions. In an interview with Fox News, Haley disparaged the union’s demand for 40% pay raises, and called the strike a consequence of Biden “constantly saying, ‘go union, go union,’” creating more “emboldened” organizers.

At a town hall in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Scott said that Biden had been “leased” by the unions, and suggested that Ronald Reagan provided a “great example” of leadership when he fired striking air traffic controllers; he elaborated in a statement on Friday, calling EVs “bad for workers” while accusing the “corrupt” UAW of demanding a “massive pay raise for a French-style work week.” And in an interview with NPR, Burgum said that non-union car manufacturers were showing the way forward.

“You can look all over America at new auto plants where there are non-union workers,” Burgum told NPR on Wednesday. “They’re happy. They’ve got great work. They’ve got great benefits. They love their communities.”

That response frustrated conservative populists, who see this as a moment for Biden’s challengers to articulate what they’d do for workers — not, like Haley, how much they want to beat organized labor.

“It really underscores the extent to which there just is no useful thinking about these issues on the old right,” said Oren Cass, the executive director of American Compass, who called the anti-labor reactions “zombie Reaganism.”

The Biden campaign also saw it as a liability for Republicans, quickly stitching together a video of Haley and Scott denouncing the president’s pro-union stances and jokingly presenting it as an endorsement.

Other Republicans, like Trump, reserved their blame for the Inflation Reduction Act and the Biden administration’s support for electric cars; its goal, which conservatives call impossible, is that half of all new cars sold by 2030 will be electric. But unions have eyed EVs warily, in part because they require significantly less labor to produce, and many of their key parts, such as batteries, are still dominated by foreign makers, particularly from China. Attacks focused on its green policies have clearly made the White House more nervous.

In Iowa, Ron DeSantis called “Biden’s push to impose electric vehicle mandates” the biggest threat to workers, and his energy plan promises to “save the American automobile” by repealing EV subsidies; on CNBC, Pence called the Biden agenda “good for Beijing and bad for Detroit.”

When Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg came to the House this week, Republicans stuck to that theme, with Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry warning that “the administration’s subsidization of the electric vehicles is killing their jobs,” and Michigan Rep. John James warning that the president would be “literally taking money away from UAW workers” in the long run.

“When companies are doing well, their workers should benefit, too – that’s why we have unions in this country,” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance told Axios at a Wednesday newsmakers forum. “The way that climate policy has manifested itself in the auto industry is really, really bad for a lot of these workers.”