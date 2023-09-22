Ibram X. Kendi acknowledges ‘missteps’ after layoffs at antiracism center

Prominent racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi responded to the layoffs at his antiracism center at Boston University, acknowledging there were “missteps” made in the first three years.

Semafor first reported last week that the Center for Antiracist Research, founded in 2020, was laying off over a dozen full-time staff members and transitioning to a fellowship model.

Since then, several reports detailed accusations of mismanagement at the center, and former staff members told BU’s student newspaper this week “that a mismanagement of funds, high turnover rate and general disorganization have plagued the Center since its inception.” The university has since expanded an inquiry into the center.