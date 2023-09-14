Ibram X. Kendi’s antiracism center is laying off staff

As many as 15 to 20 staff members are being laid off at the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, which is led by prominent activist and scholar Ibram X. Kendi, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person said the money that has been used to employ the staff members will be redirected to provide funding to visiting scholars who are already employed. The layoffs take effect later this year.

In a statement, BU spokesman Colin Riley confirmed the layoffs. He said the center is “evolving to a fellowship model” and would offer details on “this new direction” soon.

Kendi will remain the research center’s director. Riley said BU and the center are “committed to working with and supporting affected employees as they look for their next opportunities.”

BU and Kendi founded the center in 2020 amid widespread protests over police brutality and a national reckoning over issues of race. The center grew to include multiple offices that spanned policy and data research, and an archived version of the center’s website from July listed 45 employees.

AD

Those staff pages were no longer active Thursday.