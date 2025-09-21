US, China inch toward finalizing TikTok deal

Beijing and Washington appear close to a deal for an American consortium to take over TikTok’s US operations, with some added perks for both governments.

The deal — set to be signed in “the coming days,” according to US officials — could include a multibillion-dollar fee for the White House, The Wall Street Journal reported, the latest example of the Trump administration benefiting from lucrative business transactions.

TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, would get a board seat on the new American operation, while the US would control the algorithm.

The agreement marks a rare success in US-China relations; a delegation of US lawmakers visited Beijing on Sunday, the first such trip since 2019, as the countries look to further stabilize ties.