UK, Canada, and Australia recognize Palestinian state ahead of UN General Assembly

The UK, Canada, and Australia on Sunday recognized a Palestinian state, putting them at odds with the US as high-level UN General Assembly meetings in New York kick off.

All three nations gave Israel an ultimatum to meet certain conditions, including addressing Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and securing a ceasefire; the recognition of Palestine is also a reflection that the pressure campaign failed.

This week’s UN meetings will highlight the “split-screen reality Israel faces,” The Jerusalem Post wrote, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing heightened pressure in New York before he travels to Washington and to meet with US President Donald Trump.

There, Netanyahu will receive “reassurance and validation from its most important ally and the world’s most powerful state.”