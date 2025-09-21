Trump administration’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee sets off international scramble

The Trump administration’s new $100,000 fee for high-skill H-1B visas has set off panic and confusion among workers, foreign governments, and in boardrooms from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru.

Some US banks and tech companies told their non-citizen employees traveling abroad to return immediately before the changes took effect on Sunday. Officials later clarified that existing visa-holders would not be affected.

The move could inflame tensions between the US and India, which is the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas: New Delhi said the measure could have “humanitarian consequences.”

US tech firms like Apple and Amazon rely on the H-1B to employ highly qualified foreigners; making such hires costlier “will choke US innovation, and turbocharge India’s,” one Indian tech leader said.