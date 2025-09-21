Estonia calls for talks with NATO allies after Russian jets cross into airspace

Estonia called for urgent talks with its NATO allies after Russian jets crossed into its airspace on Friday.

The Russian aircraft ignored signals from NATO pilots during the 12-minute incursion, Estonian officials said, marking the latest test of the alliance’s response to Moscow’s threats, more than a week after Russian drones crossed into Poland.

US President Donald Trump vowed on Sunday to defend Europe if Moscow escalates, but he has largely taken a backseat on diplomacy involving the Kremlin in recent weeks, analysts said. Europe wants action, but Trump has struck a more muted tone and held off on his threat to impose more sanctions on Russia.