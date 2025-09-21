Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Estonia calls for talks with NATO allies after Russian jets cross into airspace

Sep 21, 2025, 3:39pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Russian military jet seen by Swedish forces after crossing into Estonia’s airspace
Swedish Armed forces/Handout via Reuters

Estonia called for urgent talks with its NATO allies after Russian jets crossed into its airspace on Friday.

The Russian aircraft ignored signals from NATO pilots during the 12-minute incursion, Estonian officials said, marking the latest test of the alliance’s response to Moscow’s threats, more than a week after Russian drones crossed into Poland.

US President Donald Trump vowed on Sunday to defend Europe if Moscow escalates, but he has largely taken a backseat on diplomacy involving the Kremlin in recent weeks, analysts said. Europe wants action, but Trump has struck a more muted tone and held off on his threat to impose more sanctions on Russia.

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD