Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox News and News Corp

The News
Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox News and News Corp., announced that he would be stepping down from both boards, effective at the company’s next annual general meeting.
In an internal memo to employees, Murdoch stated that both he and the company were in good health.
Know More
His son Lachlan Murdoch is set to take over News Corp. as chair, and will remain executive chair and CEO of Fox. “I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career,” Lachlan Murdoch said in a press release Thursday. “We are grateful that he will serve as Chairman Emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”
The move cements — at least for now — the younger Murdoch’s power over the News Corp. empire. In his role as Fox News head, Lachlan Murdoch oversaw the monster $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting systems over false claims about the 2020 presidential election.
Late last year, Murdoch put forward a plan to merge Fox and News Corp. together, but later backtracked, saying the plan was bad for shareholders. Born in Australia, Murdoch has established a sweeping media empire that spans multiple continents and contains flagship news outlets including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post.