Ukraine limits the use of Telegram, warning of security risks

Ukraine has told government and army officials to stop using the messaging app Telegram, warning that Russia may have access to data and communication on the popular communication channel.

Telegram has become a vital messenger service on both sides of the war, and has been widely used by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, despite long-standing concerns that Russia could compromise communications via the app.

AD

Ukraine’s National Cyber Security Coordination Center announced on Friday that it had decided to restrict the use of Telegram by government agencies, critical infrastructure facilities, and the military.

A top Ukrainian intelligence official cautioned that Russia could likely access private communications, deleted messages, and personal data on the app, warning that “it is an issue of national security.”