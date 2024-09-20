Scientists behind development of weight-loss drugs win award

Three scientists who pioneered the development of blockbuster anti-obesity drugs through analysis of the GLP-1 hormone that influences hunger won Laskar Awards, an honor often seen as a bellwether for Nobel Prizes.

“I’m happy that I’m getting awards, but what makes me even happier is that people are actually recognising my work,” said biochemist recipient Svetlana Mojsov.

Separately, shares in Novo Nordisk fell Friday after the Danish pharmaceutical giant reported a mid-stage trial of its next-generation weight loss drug, which includes the experimental compound monlunabant, found it caused mild to moderate side effects, including anxiety and sleep disturbances.