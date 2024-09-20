Pager attack exposes vulnerabilities in supply chains, technology

Crossfire between Israel and Hezbollah intensified on Friday even as world leaders urged both sides to de-escalate tensions, days after explosions involving booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens in Lebanon.

The attacks have highlighted the often convoluted supply chains involving electronic devices: The pagers that blew up across Lebanon bore a Taiwanese brand but may have been manufactured in Hungary, while the exploding walkie-talkies were a discontinued model from a Japanese firm.

On Thursday Hezbollah’s leader said the attacks targeting his members were “a declaration of war,” promising to retaliate against Israel, which is widely considered to be behind the shock explosions, while officials have not yet commented on the matter.