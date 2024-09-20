Israeli strike on Beirut suburb kills top Hezbollah commander

An Israeli strike on a residential area of Beirut Friday killed a top Hezbollah commander and members of the group’s elite special operations unit, Israel’s military said.

The attack killed eight people and left dozens more injured, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The Israeli military said it had carried out a “targeted strike” that killed Ibrahim Aqil, a senior commander for the Lebanese group. The United States accuses Aqil of involvement in two terrorist attacks in 1983 on the US embassy in Beirut and the US Marine Barracks that killed more than 300, offering a reward of up to $7 million for information on his whereabouts.

The strike came as Hezbollah and Israel exchanged rocket fire after a series of attacks that saw pagers and walkie-talkies explode across Lebanon earlier this week, raising fears of an all-out war between the two neighbors.