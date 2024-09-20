Haiti starts preparing for first election since 2016

Haiti began moves towards holding its first elections since 2016 — albeit they may not take place until 2026.

The Caribbean nation’s last president was murdered in 2021 and its prime minister resigned in April, prevented from returning to the country after an overseas trip as armed gangs seized the airport. Those gangs now control much of the capital: A multinational security force sent to wrest it back is underfunded and understaffed, and has had little success.

The US Secretary of State urged the country to move forward with electoral plans in a recent visit, and the government on Wednesday set up a provisional electoral council with the task of organizing elections by February 2026.