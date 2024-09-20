Barbados shows how a small country can become a global phenomenon

How can a one-party state be completely democratic? Ask the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. The leader swept into power in 2018 with the biggest victory in Barbadian history, winning all 30 seats in parliament for her Barbados Labour Party. Mottley was not only the country’s most successful campaigner ever — she also took office as the first woman prime minister.

Soon enough, however, Mottley would lead Barbados into the international spotlight. In 2021, the Caribbean nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, officially becoming a republic. Barbados became the first country to exit the monarchy in decades, creating a wave of global media attention and generating momentum for republicanism in other Commonwealth realms, like Jamaica and Belize.

Mottley connected the shift with the nation’s desire to “fully leave its colonial past behind.” Tiny Barbados, with a population smaller than Orlando, Florida, was suddenly a model for countries around the world grappling with their own legacies of colonialism and empire.

AD

The prime minister hasn’t stopped there. Climate has also been a focus of her foreign policy agenda. Mottley has repeatedly gone viral on social media for fiery speeches, railing against inaction and championing the plight of smaller island nations who are often ignored, but will suffer the most immediate impacts of the crisis.

And last year, while visiting London, she again made headlines after calling for trillions of dollars in reparations for colonialism and slavery from former imperial powers. Mottley has developed such a profile on the world stage, that she’s been called a “likely front-runner” to be the UN’s next Secretary General.

Mottley ran for re-election in 2022 and pulled off the same feat, with another 30-seat shutout. What the prime minister demonstrates is not only passionate, progressive leadership, but the potential for smaller countries to punch above their weight on the world stage through representation.

AD

El Salvador’s experience offers a stark inversion, from the opposite end of the political spectrum. President Nayib Bukele, enormously popular, has expended political capital to reshape the country of 6.3 million people in his image, wielding an authoritarian fist against crime and promoting Bitcoin as a national economic policy. A stream of international political admirers have taken Bukele’s cue and adopted similar stances, often explicitly citing the president as inspiration.