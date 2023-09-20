US Treasury’s overtures to Nigeria teases era of renewed global relevance

For some members of Nigeria’s business community, the visit of the Nigerian-born Adeyemo felt like a validation of their efforts despite harsh local economic conditions and an opportunity to vent frustration about some difficulties of doing business in the U.S., such as opening and operating bank accounts.

“Many companies that operate in Africa are domiciled in the United States, pay taxes in America and plan to list their companies on the New York Stock Exchange. This is a fantastic opportunity for trade between Nigeria and America,” said Ola Brown, a Nigerian investor, who joined a pre-selected group of startup entrepreneurs in a closed-doors roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Lagos.

Despite a still active political opposition to Tinubu from his rivals during the elections earlier this year (they are challenging an appeals court confirmation of Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court), the U.S. wants it to be clearly known that it is working with the Nigerian president towards “a strong relationship built on shared values and mutual benefit,” as Adeyemo put it.

Nigeria seemed to stand still within the international community during the past eight years of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration whose economic and political outlook hinged more on domestic self-sufficiency than global cooperation. While that may have been due to the urgency to win a protracted war against insurgents to the north, Nigeria ceded ground to Ghana, Kenya and South Africa whose leaders became leading voices of Africa’s aspirations on the global stage.

Nigeria remains challenged by various internal security crises including terrorism. Tinubu’s economic reforms have hit households hardest, while the naira currency has continued depreciating against the dollar. But the president is betting that a more globally active Nigeria will attract solutions to local problems that include an increasingly contagious anti-democracy wave coasting through close neighbors in West and Central Africa.

AD

“The Tinubu Administration, like previous Nigerian governments, has taken advantage of international gatherings to leverage and share a new vision for the country,” said Afolabi Adekaiyaoja, a research analyst at the Center for Democracy and Development think tank in Abuja. “The question remains how much this approach can be sustained in the face of difficult and necessary domestic and foreign considerations.”