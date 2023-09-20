Journalists forced to take pay cuts at nonprofit New York newsroom

New York nonprofit newsroom The City is slashing costs in the latest sign that philanthropists around the U.S. are tiring of supporting journalism.

Over the past several days, the organization has held meetings with staff to walk through parts of its finances. One person with knowledge of the situation told Semafor that funding had dropped by at least $1.5 million this year, a significant decrease for the local operation. In 2021, the City reported that it brought in just over $7.5 million in contributions.

Major donors have reduced funding or abstained from giving altogether. One of the biggest donors to The City, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, dialed its support down to just $10,000, a significant drop from the millions it had committed in past years. The Ford Foundation did not renew its grant for the City at all this year.

In order to avert layoffs, the news organization came to an agreement with staff to cut working hours by 20% to take advantage of the New York State Workshare program, which allows employees to be partially compensated by applying for state unemployment with New York.

In a statement, Nic Dawes, Executive Director of The City, said that he was encouraged by The City’s 33% audience growth this year. But he said that nonprofit journalism was “not exempt from the forces affecting philanthropy and the wider media sector,” and acknowledged that the news organization had experienced a “very significant drop in revenue.”

AD

“We have been exploring ways to reduce our costs, while keeping the engine of our journalism firing and sustaining our ability to fundraise,” Dawes said. “Although this path is the best option for us and preserves the newsroom and wider organization, it is still a tough and painful moment.”

Investigative journalist Tom Robbins, a senior reporter and advisor for The City, resigned this week to help stave off other potential job losses. In a note to staff, Robbins said working there was a “last chance to work in a real newsroom with really fine folks dedicated to the job.”

“I never worked at a paper that didn’t hit rough waters of one kind or another,” he said. “The City has real heart which is rare in this biz and will weather this storm.”