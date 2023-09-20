China’s economic slowdown looks like Japan’s in the 1990s

The country's economic situation is likely being compounded by Russia's war in Ukraine. As China faces its worst financial outlook since the Cultural Revolution, "one of the biggest mistakes in Chinese foreign policy in the last half-century has been lining up with Russia," James Nolt, a senior fellow at the World Policy Institute, told Time magazine in a recent interview. China has so far avoided the inflation crisis which has struck much of the world — but many exports from Ukraine, like grain and fertilizer, that have been blocked by Russia, are bound for China.