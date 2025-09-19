Events Email Briefings
Vaccine-skeptic US panel urges delays for childhood jabs

Sep 19, 2025, 8:31am EDT
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. Kent Nishimura/File Photo/Reuters

A US advisory panel, whose members were handpicked by vaccine-skeptic Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, recommended delaying key inoculations for children.

US parents can either give children a combined measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine or separate MMR and varicella (chickenpox) jabs; previously, the first dose for either was recommended between 12 and 15 months. The combined shot is associated with a 1-in-2,300 chance of seizures, which the panel said was reason to delay until age four.

The panel votes today on whether hepatitis B vaccines, given at birth to prevent infection via the mother, should be delayed for a month. Doctors told Politico that the changes are unsupported by evidence.

A chart showing measles cases in the US before and after the introduction of the vaccine.
Tom Chivers
