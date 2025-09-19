Trump, Xi to talk trade and tech in phone call

Tensions over trade, tech, and Taiwan will loom large in talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping today.

It’s the first time the leaders will have spoken since June, and the call is officially about shifting Chinese control of TikTok’s US operations to American ownership. But Xi and Trump have other items to cover, Bloomberg reported, including chip export curbs and security.

Trump recently blocked $400 million in military aid for Taiwan, The Washington Post reported, which could ease US-China friction, while increasing concerns over the island’s defenses. Beijing is being less conciliatory: It recently flaunted its military might, particularly its nuclear capacities.