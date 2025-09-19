Trump hails progress on trade and TikTok deal in phone call with China’s Xi

US President Donald Trump hailed progress over trade and a TikTok deal after his highly-anticipated phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

Trump said they agreed to meet at the upcoming APEC Summit in South Korea, as well as in China early next year, adding it was a “very productive call.”

Xi said Beijing respected the wishes of businesses as they hammer out a deal that would shift TikTok’s US operations into American hands to avoid the app being banned in the country.

Bloomberg noted, however, that the Chinese readout of the call “struck a starkly different tone,” with Xi urging Washington to avoid restrictive trade measures, referencing disputes between the two superpowers over key industries such as rare earths and semiconductors.