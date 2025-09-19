Russian warplanes breach Estonian airspace

Three Russian fighter jets crossed into Estonian airspace Friday, in another serious breach of NATO territory after Russia’s aerial incursion into Romania and Poland last week.

Estonia said this was the fourth such violation by Russian forces this year, and one top official described the latest incident as “unprecedentedly brutal.”

The Russian jets were headed to the capital of Tallinn, and circled the airspace for about 12 minutes.

The incursion, which the EU’s top diplomat condemned as an “extremely dangerous provocation,” comes as the EU imposed new sanctions on Russia, and the US urged allies Thursday to stop purchasing Russian oil, to ramp up pressure on Putin and force him to negotiate the end of the Ukraine war.