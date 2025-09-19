House to vote on Republicans’ bill to avert a shutdown

The House votes this morning on Republicans’ proposal to avert a government shutdown by extending current funding levels through Nov. 21.

The stopgap spending bill is expected to pass, but it’ll be tight: Democrats are near-united in opposition over its lack of health care fixes, while some Republicans have said they need to hear more from leaders on a long-term plan.

If it passes, it heads to the Senate, where House Democrats believe Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will hold the line against it: “We’re in lockstep,” Appropriations ranking member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said Thursday night.

Soon after, Schumer finalized a deal with Senate Majority Leader John Thune to allow votes on Democrats’ alternative proposal in exchange for expedited consideration of the House’s bill. That way, “Americans will see the glaring contrast” between them, Schumer said.

Both votes are expected to fail — and then Congress will likely go on recess.