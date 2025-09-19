Gulf states bolster security pacts as wariness over US mounts

Gulf states are taking steps to shore up their security as they grow wary of relying on the US.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual defense pact, firming up a longstanding security partnership, while Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi, and the United Arab Emirates agreed to boost intelligence sharing and military cooperation.

The moves come in the wake of Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar during ceasefire talks, a strike that the US condemned but which regional leaders believe it was aware of. The Saudi-Pakistan agreement in particular changes the regional defense calculus: Islamabad has nuclear weapons, and Riyadh has long relied on US military support. The new deals suggest the old order is being reshuffled, the Financial Times reported.